Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Primark Northern Ireland is lowering prices on hundreds of its essential kids’ clothing and accessories as the retailer reaffirms its commitment to keeping prices low on kidswear.

The move applies to the price points of selected summer essentials and aims to help families make their money go further as they start planning their summer wardrobes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks Primark’s second year of introducing lower prices across hundreds of essential kids’ items after previously dropping its prices across selected kidswear ranges last summer in time for the Back-to-School shopping period.

Primark Northern Ireland reveals plans to lower prices on hundreds of kids summer essentials to help with cost-of-living crisis

The retailer, which operates nine stores in Northern Ireland, has worked hard to continue either lowering or freezing its prices on essential kidswear and baby items over the last few years, knowing how important it is for families to keep their costs low.

The retailer’s new lower prices on everyday essentials include summer wardrobe staples for kids such as selected t-shirts and shorts, swimwear, sliders and baseball caps, perfect for rising temperatures and holiday season. A simple t-shirt and swim shorts complete with sliders and a baseball cap can be picked up for £8.80 compared to £10.30 last year. The move also extends to babywear, with a full outfit comprising of selected t-shirts and shorts now only £4.60 compared to £7 12 months ago.

Fintan Costello, head of Primark Northern Ireland, said: “We recognise that parents particularly are really feeling the pinch right now trying to make their finances stretch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a successful Click and Collect trial, which took place at 57 stores across the north west of England, Yorkshire, Wales and parts of London, Primark has now confirmed they will roll-out the service to all 184 stories in England, Scotland and Wales – but NOT Northern Ireland. However the retail giant confirmed that they were ‘confident there are further opportunities for Click + Collect in our markets’

"Summer can be an expensive time for families as the holidays get closer and parents want to make their money go further. Value is at the heart of everything we do in Primark, and we want to play our part by offering new lower prices across many products in

our kids range to support families.”

While the design, colours and prices of selected ranges are new for this season – the same great quality found across all of the Primark kids and baby ranges remains. All of the products are designed to be loved and worn for a long time before being passed on when outgrown. The majority of its swim shorts and swimsuits – a summer staple for kids across all ages – are made using recycled materials (a minimum of 50% recycled polyester).

Meanwhile, selected t-shirts, shorts and babywear outfits continue to be made using a minimum of 50% cotton sourced from the Primark Sustainable Cotton Programme (PSCP), the largest sustainable cotton programme of its type within the fashion industry.

Primark Northern Ireland is lowering prices on hundreds of its essential kids’ clothing and accessories as the retailer reaffirms its commitment to keeping prices low on kidswear

Click & Collect

Recent news also revealed that following a successful Click and Collect trial, which took place at 57 stores across the north west of England, Yorkshire, Wales and parts of London, Primark has now confirmed they will roll-out the service to all 184 stories in England, Scotland and Wales – but NOT Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the retail giant confirmed that they were ‘confident there are further opportunities for Click + Collect in our markets’.