Progressive Building Society raises £5,000 for Autism NI through AGM voting initiative

Progressive Building Society has raised £5,000 for Autism NI, its chosen charity partner for the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders.

The funds were generated through an initiative where Progressive donated £2.50 for every online vote and 20p for each paper vote cast by its Members at the Society's 110th AGM, held on April 29 at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen.

Autism NI is Northern Ireland’s leading autism charity, supporting over 35,000 autistic individuals and their families each year. The charity provides vital services including diagnosis support, training, advocacy, and community programs, all aimed at creating an inclusive society where autistic people can thrive.

Kyle McRoberts, Head of Financial Reporting & Secretary of Progressive Building Society, said: "At Progressive, we are deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve. By linking our AGM voting process to the support of our charity partner, we not only encouraged greater member engagement but also helped raise vital funds for a cause that touches many lives across Northern Ireland. We are proud to support Autism NI and the incredible work they do."

