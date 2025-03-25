'Property management is the cornerstone of our Belfast office': Lambert Smith Hampton team projects 22% revenue growth in 2025

By Claire Cartmill
Published 25th Mar 2025, 16:25 BST
Lambert Smith Hampton's (LSH) Belfast property management team is forecasting a 22% revenue increase for 2025, driven by substantial new contract wins and strategic team expansion.

Over the past 12 months, the team has secured several key property management contracts, including major shopping centres such as Foyleside, Forestside, and Rushmere (Northern Ireland), The Marlowes and The Mall Maidstone (England), and The Gyle (Scotland).

This growth coincides with the appointment of five new surveyors in the last six months, bolstering the 51-strong team.

LSH's Belfast office, recognised as the firm's centre of excellence for retail and leisure property management, oversees 15 million sq ft of commercial property, including 9.5 million sq ft of retail space across 40 shopping centres and retail parks throughout the UK.

It manages over 3,000 leases, collecting more than £200m in annual rent and service charges for a diverse client base. This includes asset managers, financial institutions, REITs, and private investors, such as CBRE Investment Management, Commerz Real, NewRiver REIT, Herbert Property, and May Street Capital.

The team includes professionals with expertise in surveying, finance, marketing and placemaking, facilities management, health and safety and sustainability. All disciplines sit side by side within the Belfast office, creating and efficient, proactive, and collaborative service delivery.

Gary Nesbitt, head of property management at LSH

"Property management is the cornerstone of our Belfast office, and we're thrilled to project substantial growth for 2025," said Gary Nesbitt, head of property management at LSH.

"Our client-centric, relationship-driven approach ensures an agile and tailored service delivery. The trust our clients place in us to manage their significant assets across the UK is paramount to our success.”

