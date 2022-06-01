Proposal to extend Terumo Larne plant

The local authority has received a proposal from medical supplies company Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies for an extension to its premises at Redlands Crescent. The development proposal will provide additional production and storage space, parking and turning and associated landscaping.

This is one of two plants operated by Terumo BCT in Larne which employs 300 staff in the town to manufacture pharmaceuticals and medical devices

The company said: “In Larne, Terumo BCT Ltd has 40 years’ experience in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and medical device products which are used as sterile solutions in intravenous therapies, anti coagulants used in blood technologies. blood component storage solutions and perfusion therapy solutions. With on-site research and development capabilities, we have a healthy future pipeline of projects as we expand current products and bring in new products and platforms that will provide opportunities for growth. This will be supported by the planning application through the addition of warehouse space at the harbour facility.”

Currently, the company is seeking to fill 28 positions in a number of areas including manufacturing, engineering, maintenance and quality.

Last January, Terumo BCT confirmed it was making 42 redundancies at its Millbrook plant due to a “reduction in demand”. However, the Japan headquartered organisation went on to say it remained committed to east Antrim.

Terumo BCT says that it is seeking to engage with the “next generation of scientists”.

The company added: “We believe the local community and the talent based in Northern Ireland will support the continued success of our business in Larne.