Prior to the re-development, the course at the four-star Roe Park Resort in Limavady was operating at a reduced 15-hole capacity with the recent renovations allowing for the re-opening of holes 10,11 and 12

The four-star Roe Park Resort in Limavady has completed its latest renovations with its golf course facilities receiving a £160,000 investment boost.

The 118-bedroom resort site situated on 150 acres on the edge of the Roe Valley Country Park, was recently advertised for sale with a guide price of £14million.

The complex and course was named the ‘Best Golf Resort in Ulster’ by the Golfers Guide to Ireland.

Prior to the re-development, the course was operating at a reduced 15-hole capacity with the recent renovations allowing for the re-opening of holes 10,11 and 12, named Daisyhill, Mullagh and Columba’s, restoring the course to its full 18-hole offering.

Roe Park Resort is also home to a training academy offering private and group lessons with PGA accredited professionals and an exclusive clubhouse surrounded by top class facilities, complete with an Indoor Studio and the latest Trackman 4 Launch Monitor technology.

Michael McCrudden, resident PGA Professional at the Roe Park Resort, said: “Our golf facilities continue to attract golfers from near and far to play the course and experience the technologies that we have on offer in the Golf Academy.

“The continued success of the Roe Park Golf Course and Golf Academy is a direct result of the emphasis that we have placed on developing our facilities and with this latest investment, we hope to elevate the experience for both our regular members and new visitors."

Limavady’s location just 15 miles from Portrush means Roe Park is well placed to benefit from the inbound tourism expected when The Open returns to the seaside Antrim town next year.

“Given the resort’s proximity to the North Coast and some of Ireland’s most renowned links courses, we hope these renovations are an added draw for visitors to the resort, especially as we look forward to The Open next year,” added Mr. McCrudden.

The resort’s indoor studio provides tailored coaching and custom fitting experiences as well as access to over 160 world class courses for virtual golf through the studio’s Simulator Play technology.

Further amenities at the resort include an 18-bay Driving Range, golf shop, short game area and putting green, as well as a chipping and bunker area.

In recent years, over £3million has been invested in the Roe Park Resort to expand its wedding and events facilities, golf course, and bedrooms along with the development of its third self-catering property, the Gate Lodge.

The resort, which is currently listed for sale is recognised as one of the leading luxury resorts in Northern Ireland.

In June Paul Collins, head of Hotels in CBRE Ireland, added: “We are delighted to be appointed to sell one of Northern Ireland’s best known and highly profitable resort hotels.