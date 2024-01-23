Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A £28 million development finance loan has been provided by the Northern Ireland Investment Fund (NIIF) to facilitate the development of a new hotel in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

The fund is managed by the lending team at CBRE and the loan will be delivered to the JMK group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On completion, the Hamilton Dock site will comprise a 228-bed hotel near the Titanic Exhibition and SSE Area and will deliver an estimated 130 jobs – including 60 jobs during the construction phase and 70 full-time jobs in the operational hotel.

The NIIF recently increased in size from £100million to £150million, with the Hamilton Dock Hotel loan marking its largest loan since its inception.

The development is strategically located in Belfast, near the Titanic Exhibition and SSE Area, and the delivery of the asset will support tourism in the wider area – addressing a shortage of modern and sustainable stock in the Belfast hotel market.

The investment opportunity aligns with the strategic objectives of the Northern Ireland Investment Fund to enable real estate development projects that support innovation, businesses, energy efficiency, low carbon energy generation and job creation. Construction has now commenced on the hotel site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NIIF recently increased in size from £100m to £150m, with the Hamilton Dock Hotel loan marking the fund’s largest loan since its inception.

A £28 million development finance loan has been provided by the Northern Ireland Investment Fund (NIIF) to facilitate the development of the new hotel in Belfast's Titanic Quarter. The fund is managed by the lending team at CBRE and the loan will be delivered to the JMK group. Pictured is a CGI of the hotel

Herbin Duffield, director at CBRE, said: “When the Northern Ireland Investment Fund (NIIF) launched in 2018 there was sufficient debt liquidity and supply of new hotel developments in Belfast. The pandemic and rising interest rates have tested those conditions, and supply and debt liquidity is now more constrained.

“NIIF is addressing market failure and providing debt funding that will create jobs in a key regeneration area in the city’s Titanic Quarter by delivering a hotel with strong environmental and sustainability credentials.

"Having explored a range of funding options and solutions for this site, we are delighted to have committed a loan facility to finance the delivery of this project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zain Kajani, director at JMK, added: “We are pleased to have the funding in place and break ground at the JMK group’s first hotel in Northern Ireland, adding further depth to our hotel portfolio in the UK and Republic of Ireland, and aligning with our expansion strategy and forward-thinking approach to drive sustainability. The hotel/aparthotel will be branded Aloft & Residence Inn by Marriott. The combination of the international brand and the asset being in a prime location in front of the Titanic Museum, which is Belfast’s number one tourist attraction, will ensure the hotel & aparthotel have a bright future ahead.

“Furthermore, the asset will be one of the greenest hotels in Northern Ireland with BREEAM 'Excellent’ and LEED ‘Gold’ credentials aligning with the group’s sustainable strategy. The financing from the Northern Ireland Investment Fund and approach by CBRE were crucial to ensuring the successful delivery of this project.”