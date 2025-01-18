Public and businesses invited to share their views on conversion of old Northern Ireland Homebase store into Sainsbury's food store

By Claire Cartmill
Published 18th Jan 2025, 13:08 BST
Public consultation drop-in event will discuss Sainsbury’s proposed plans for old Homebase at Crescent Link in Londonderry

A public consultation on the planned conversion of the old Homebase store at Crescent Link in Londonderry into a Sainsbury's food store will take place at the end of the month.

Local residents and businesses are invited to attend a drop-in event at Unit 16 – the former Next Home premises – in Crescent Link Retail Park on Wednesday, January 29, between 2pm and 7pm.

A public consultation on the planned conversion of the old Homebase store at Crescent Link in Londonderry into a Sainsbury's food store will take place at the end of the month

Cavendish Consulting representatives will be available to answer any questions regarding the proposals for the site at Unit 1.

Last summer, it was confirmed that Sainsbury's had acquired the former Homebase store and intended to convert it into a supermarket.

The proposed plans also include enhancements to the car park’s circulation and improved access to the northern section of the retail park. Additionally, the garden centre canopy will be removed to create more parking spaces, and the service yard fence line and gate will be adjusted to accommodate the proposed Argos loading bays.

