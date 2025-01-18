Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Public consultation drop-in event will discuss Sainsbury’s proposed plans for old Homebase at Crescent Link in Londonderry

A public consultation on the planned conversion of the old Homebase store at Crescent Link in Londonderry into a Sainsbury's food store will take place at the end of the month.

Local residents and businesses are invited to attend a drop-in event at Unit 16 – the former Next Home premises – in Crescent Link Retail Park on Wednesday, January 29, between 2pm and 7pm.

Cavendish Consulting representatives will be available to answer any questions regarding the proposals for the site at Unit 1.

Last summer, it was confirmed that Sainsbury's had acquired the former Homebase store and intended to convert it into a supermarket.