Public consultation drop-in event over proposed new store which will replace the current Dunmurry store, the lease for which is due to expire in 2027

Tesco has invited members of the local Dunmurry community to share their views on a proposal to open a new replacement superstore locally.

The proposed new store will replace the current Dunmurry store, the lease for which is due to expire in 2027.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “We value the loyalty of our local customers and those within the local business community and we are encouraging their input to our proposals through a public consultation drop-in event being held at the Beechlawn Hotel in Dunmurry from 2pm-7pm on 23rd January.

“The proposed new Tesco store will co-exist seamlessly with Makro, featuring two entrances that provide easy access to both establishments, ensuring that both can thrive in a revitalised retail environment. We are also seeking permission to build a new petrol filling station.

“The existing Dunmurry store is not owned by Tesco but has been on a long-term lease with our landlord. This lease is due to end in 2027.