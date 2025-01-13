Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spanwall Façades manufactured the bespoke rainscreen panels and pre-assembled the units at its factory in Belfast using the latest digital design technology and offsite manufacturing techniques to reduce work on site

Belfast-based metal cladding specialist, Spanwall Façades, has delivered its latest project which demonstrates its use of MMC and offsite principles to façade construction.

Fifteen George’s Quay is a prime commercial building overlooking the River Liffey in Dublin which has been transformed by developers IPUT Real Estate into more than 70,000sqft of highly sustainable, LEED Platinum-rated office space.

The redevelopment has expanded the building with the addition of two new upper floors, a new landscaped roof garden, and the entire façade was replaced. The main contractor was Structure Tone and the consultants were Arup.

The new envelope successfully blends stone, metalwork and floor-to-ceiling glazing with panoramic views. The bespoke rainscreen system met the aesthetic vision of architects Burke-Kennedy Doyle, whilst ensuring long-term durability, low maintenance, and high weather performance.

Spanwall’s aluminium cladding was finished in two shades of bronze and used to striking effect in rectilinear configurations which complement the stonework.

Working closely with façade contractor Alucraft, Spanwall manufactured the bespoke rainscreen panels and pre-assembled the units at its factory in Belfast using the latest digital design technology and offsite manufacturing techniques to reduce work on site.

Spanwall maximised assembly of the metal cladding sections in its factory, to reduce work on site and speed up the installation process.

Spanwall produced 230 pre-assembled cladding units, using over 6,000 individual components and more than 10,000m of CNC-routed metal profiling for the project.

The large sub-assemblies were delivered to site in precise sequencing, reducing waste, material storage, and vehicle movements and with minimal disruption to neighbouring buildings.

Spanwall’s use of advanced digital design and smart manufacturing processes combined with the high level of pre-assembly ensured a level of quality control and precision that would have been difficult to achieve on site.

Ronnie Mills, managing director of Alucraft, said: "Working with Spanwall on this project is a great example of how close collaboration between the cladding manufacturer and the specialist façade contractor can lead to outstanding project delivery and new methodologies.

“Spanwall’s expertise in metal fabrication, combined with our façade design experience, enabled us to successfully address the site challenges, the complexities of the architectural design, and deliver the project on time and to the very highest standards."

David Clark, managing director of Spanwall, added: “Our ongoing investment in digital design and smart manufacturing technology allowed us to produce dimensionally accurate cladding sub-assemblies in a controlled factory environment. This solution simplified work on site and maximised efficiency for our project partners, Alucraft.

“By embracing advanced manufacturing methodologies and digital technology, we can significantly improve both the quality and speed of metal cladding installations. We look forward to collaborating with Alucraft on future façade projects, both in the UK and Ireland.”

