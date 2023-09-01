The newly branded Queen’s Business School is set to open the doors of its new £26m innovative Student Hub building for over 3,000 students and staff when the new academic year starts later this month.

The new facility will further enhance Queen’s University Belfast’s world-class reputation for business education.

Announcing its name change from Queen’s Management School to Queen’s Business School, the rebranding signals the School and University’s commitment to providing education of the highest standard in partnership with business, civil society, and government.

Professor M.N. Ravishankar, Dean and head of Queen’s Business School, said: “Queen’s Business School prides itself on providing world-class business education and research. The school has grown significantly in the last few years, and the name change is reflective of the school’s identity as one of the top business schools in the UK.

“The rebrand comes at an exciting time as we will open a new purpose-built, state-of-the-art building which will provide an enhanced social and educational experience for our students and staff, to work alongside our existing facilities. We look forward to welcoming them to the new space in September when the new academic year begins.”

Welcoming the rebrand, professor Nola Hewitt-Dundas, pro-vice-chancellor for the faculty of arts, humanities and social sciences at Queen’s, explained: “This new name reflects Queen’s Business School’s academic offerings and also positions the school as a hub for innovation, leadership, and world-leading research, aligning with the University’s vision and strategy 2030 to develop principled and effective leaders, create socioeconomic impact and build inclusive societies locally and globally.”

For over 40 years, the school has been producing work-ready graduates, ranking top in the UK for graduate prospects in accounting and finance (Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023), and delivering excellence in executive education through the Queen’s MBA (Master of Business Administration) and programmes at the William J. Clinton Leadership Institute.

Laura Jackson, from Belfast chartered accountants BDO Northern Ireland and member of the Queen’s Business School international advisory board, added: “As a partner organisation, BDO Northern Ireland welcome the rebrand to Queen’s Business School. The rebrand name aptly applies to the students and graduates, who are a testament to the school’s commitment to producing work-ready and resilient future leaders, consistently setting the bar high and we are pleased that many take up work placements and graduate roles at BDO Northern Ireland and indeed other BDO offices globally.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Queen’s Business School in the future.”