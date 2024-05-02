Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luxury accessories brand, Radley will open its doors at Northern Ireland’s only premier designer outlet, The Boulevard, Banbridge this Saturday.

Creating seven new jobs, the 1,800sq ft store is the latest brand to join the Lotus Property owned scheme where it will feature Radley’s collection of luxe leather bags and accessories. From maxi to micro and cross body to top handle, the new outlet store will carry a wide selection of handbags at discounted prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cementing itself as the go-to location for designer and luxury fashions, The Boulevard continues to buck national trends and has gone from strength to strength through what has been a challenging time for retail, having welcomed 21 new permanent and pop-up stores onsite since the pandemic in 2020. Radley joins top brands at The Boulevard in Banbridge including kate spade ny, Guess, Dune London, M&S, Levis®, Joules and Kurt Geiger.

Alastair Coulson, managing director of Lotus Property, said: “The Boulevard is fast becoming a destination for luxury brands, and we are delighted to welcome Radley to Banbridge. With a strong retail mix of womenswear, menswear, home and outdoor, we are benefiting greatly from a healthy consumer appetite for premium brands at discounted prices. We look forward to seeing the queues when Radley open their doors on Saturday.”

Kevin Morris, head of retail at Radley, added: “After four years, we are excited to return to Northern Ireland with a brand-new store and premium product offering. Radley is uniquely places in the market to bring customers affordable luxury leather handbags that never compromise on style and quality. Thank you to the teams at Radley and The Boulevard for what is set to be a successful and significant store opening.”

Lotus Property is advised by Johnstone Property Consultants and KLM Real Estate Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luxury accessories brand, Radley will open its doors at Northern Ireland’s only premier designer outlet, The Boulevard, Banbridge this Saturday