'Rare opportunity to secure a prime residential investment': New build-to-rent asset in Belfast up for sale with £1.15m projected annual rent
Savills NI has been instructed to bring Lady Pirrie House, a new build-to-rent (BTR) scheme currently under construction in Belfast’s iconic Titanic Quarter, to the investment market.
Forming part of the transformative Loft Lines masterplan – Belfast’s first BTR development – Lady Pirrie House will deliver 70 high-quality apartments, of which 30 are designated for discounted market rent.
The scheme also includes a ground floor creche and benefits from water and parkland views, extensive resident amenities, and sustainable transport incentives. Completion is due in December 2025.
Developed by UK market leader Watkin Jones, the nine-storey block offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments across approximately 72,000 sq ft of gross internal area.
Residents will benefit from landscaped gardens, a children’s play park, bicycle storage, EV charging, and access to Belfast’s bike and public transport schemes. There are also 13 dedicated car parking spaces.
Lady Pirrie House occupies a prime position in the Titanic Quarter, one of Europe’s largest urban waterfront regeneration projects. With more than £640 million already invested and a further £1.28 billion planned by 2035, the area is home to major entertainment, cultural, and commercial landmarks, including the SSE Arena and Titanic Belfast.
The property is offered as a forward commitment and is held on a 250-year lease at a peppercorn rent.
Savills has not publicly disclosed the asking price for the developments, but said at full occupancy, it will attract £1.15 million per year in rent.
Ben Turtle, head of Savills Northern Ireland, commented: “Lady Pirrie House represents a rare opportunity to secure a prime residential investment in one of Belfast’s most dynamic regeneration areas. The Loft Lines is not only Belfast’s first dedicated BTR scheme – it’s also setting a new standard for urban living in the city. We expect strong interest from both domestic and international investors seeking exposure to the growing BTR market in Northern Ireland.”
