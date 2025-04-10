Landmark office development Adelaide Exchange is set to undergo a new phase of its retrofit transformation, reinforcing its status as a premier workspace in Belfast city centre

Landmark office development Adelaide Exchange is set to undergo a new phase of its retrofit transformation, reinforcing its status as a premier workspace in Belfast city centre.

Leading commercial property agent CBRE NI has announced that planned refurbishment works have commenced, further enhancing the sustainability and functionality of this Grade A office development.

This latest stage will focus on upgrading the common areas, including the ground floor entrance, lift lobby, and WCs.

Adelaide Exchange features dual frontage onto Adelaide Street and Alfred Street and provides 144,000 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation across ground and eight upper floors. The property also boasts a three-storey underground carpark, providing 180 car park spaces with 24-hour secure barrier access, together with secure bike storage and shutter facilities.

Lisa McAteer, senior director at CBRE NI, said: “We are thrilled to be moving forward with this new phase of refurbishment at Adelaide Exchange.

“This investment underscores the commitment to maintaining the highest standards and ensuring that Adelaide Exchange remains a leading office destination in Belfast.

“The planned enhancements will further elevate the building’s appeal, reinforcing its position as a key hub for business in the city.”

Designed around a central courtyard, the property offers excellent amenities and outdoor breakout space for tenants, while its floor-to-ceiling glazed façade ensures a high-quality working environment for occupiers.

The refurbishment works will include the removal of existing fixtures, installation of new floor tiling, joinery installation, decoration, and electrical upgrades.

These improvements aim to enhance the tenant experience and reaffirm Adelaide Exchange’s reputation as a flagship development within Belfast’s commercial landscape.

Gerard McCann, Executive Director at CBRE NI, added: “The design philosophy behind this phase of refurbishment is to enhance the aesthetic and functional aspects of Adelaide Exchange’s shared spaces.

“The focus is on creating a seamless blend of contemporary finishes that complement the building’s modern architectural identity while ensuring a welcoming and dynamic environment for occupiers.

“Architecturally, the development stands in striking contrast to its surroundings while maintaining sensitivity to the city’s heritage through its thoughtful design.”