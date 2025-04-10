Belfast-based software firm Totalmobile has announced a major strategic partnership with CGI, one of the world’s largest independent IT and business consulting services firms, aimed at revolutionising field service management (FSM) across the UK and Australia

Collaboration to drive efficiencies, enhance resource management, and deliver improved outcomes for clients across key sectors

Belfast-based software firm Totalmobile has announced a major strategic partnership with CGI, one of the world’s largest independent IT and business consulting services firms, aimed at revolutionising field service management (FSM) across the UK and Australia.

The collaboration brings together CGI’s globally recognised consulting and managed services expertise with Totalmobile’s industry-leading FSM technology, with a focus on helping organisations boost efficiency, reduce operational costs, and elevate service quality through fully integrated digital solutions.

The new partnership builds on an already successful working relationship between the two firms. Notable joint projects include the City of Edinburgh Council, where the team delivered measurable improvements in housing and social care services, and the award-winning digital transformation at Scottish Borders Council, which resulted in significant operational and productivity gains in social care.

Pictured is Phil Race, CEO at Totalmobile

Looking ahead, the partnership will expand across key sectors including government, health, housing, infrastructure, utilities, and transport, targeting better resource allocation and enhanced workforce productivity in both domestic and international markets.

Tara McGeehan, president of UK & Australia at CGI, said: “We are delighted to partner with Totalmobile, bringing the very best of our respective organisations to provide innovation and proven outcomes.

"Our deployment of Totalmobile to our local authority clients has been transformative, driving operational improvements and productivity gains through digital transformation. We look forward to working with Totalmobile in partnership across a range of sectors for the benefit of our joint clients and their workforce.”

Phil Race, chief executive officer at Totalmobile, added: “We’re delighted to formalise our ongoing working partnership with CGI, an organisation where we have already seen fantastic results for our joint clients.

"This is an exciting step forward for Totalmobile, and we’re proud to collaborate with a globally recognised and respected brand like CGI, growing in our domestic and international markets. Together, we will continue to deliver innovative, scalable solutions that drive real, measurable impact.”

As businesses face growing demands for responsive and data-driven operations, this partnership will provide clients with practical solutions and impactful outcomes.