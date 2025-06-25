Software firm Allstate Belfast has been recognised for its groundbreaking approach to workplace culture and innovation, earning the celebrated Tony Hsieh Award

Software firm Allstate Belfast has been recognised for its groundbreaking approach to workplace culture and innovation, earning the celebrated Tony Hsieh Award.

Named after the late visionary CEO of the online shoe retailer Zappos, the award honours organisations that are redefining the future of work through empowering and forward-thinking cultures.

The award committee recognised Allstate's employee-led digital product model, an innovative way of working that organises its technology organisation into nimble, fast teams of four to 12 people.

Zulfi Jeevanjee, Allstate’s chief information officer, accepted the award at the prestigious TED2025 Conference in Vancouver, Canada.

Notably, Allstate is the largest company to have ever won the Tony Hsieh Award. The award underscores the ability of Allstate’s people to evolve from traditional success models to future-ready strategies.

“Allstate was recognised for reinventing the way we work in technology to help our team members maximise their potential,” said Jeevanjee.

Allstate Belfast has been recognised for its groundbreaking approach to workplace culture and innovation, earning the celebrated Tony Hsieh Award. Pictured is Stephen McKeown, Allstate Northern Ireland’s vice president and managing director

“The award committee in particular highlighted Allstate’s technology operating model and the tremendous work of our employees for keeping our customers at the centre of it all. It was truly an honour to receive this award on behalf of Allstate employees.”

Stephen McKeown, Allstate Northern Ireland’s vice president and managing director, added: "Over the last two years we have undergone a radical transformation. We have made an unprecedented investment in digital skills at our Belfast-headquartered European Digital Center of Excellence, and our employees are leading the way.