Belfast City Centre Night Czar, Michael Stewart, launched an open letter to the First and Deputy First Ministers in May calling for the funding of year-round late-night bus and rail services 52 weekends a year in Belfast. Pictured is Chris McCracken, Phillip Brett MLA. Martina Connolly, Night Czar, Deputy First Minister and Damien Corr

Night Czar Michael Stewart leads campaign urging Stormont to fund essential weekend bus and rail services to power the city’s growing night-time economy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 1,000 businesses and organisations have signed an open letter calling on Northern Ireland’s Executive to fund year-round late-night transport in Belfast, as part of a major push to support the city’s night-time economy.

The campaign, led by Michael Stewart, Belfast’s Night Czar, seeks 52 weekends per year of late-night bus and rail services, a move widely seen as vital for sustaining jobs, supporting businesses, and ensuring safe access to the city after dark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backed by major names including NI Chamber, Odyssey Trust, BWUH Ltd., Visit Belfast, CastleCourt Shopping Centre, and Eventsec, the letter was handed over yesterday (Tuesday) on the steps of Parliament Buildings to Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Belfast City Centre Night Czar Michael Stewart and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly

Also in attendance were cross-party MLAs, including Chair of Northern Ireland Assembly's Committee for the Economy, Phillip Brett MLA, Chair of the Infrastructure Committee, Deborah Erskine MLA, Matthew O’Toole MLA, and David Honeyford MLA.

Michael explained: “I’m not surprised by the level of support the letter has received. I’ve been engaging extensively with a wide range of organisations across the sector over the last year or so, and it’s clear there is a shared demand for improvement.

"Translink has already made a business case for these services, highlighting feasibility and benefits, and this past Christmas, a pilot revealed that over 17,000 passengers relied on late-night transport services, demonstrating that this is a viable investment as opposed to a cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reliable, late-night bus and rail services are not an expensive convenience, but a necessity for sustaining and growing Belfast’s valuable night-time economy.

"Enhancements would ensure the safety and accessibility of nighttime workers and patrons, support businesses to attract more footfall, and bring greater consumer confidence in Belfast’s position as a thriving city with a vibrant after-dark offering.”

Belfast remains the only UK capital city without consistent late-night transport, despite its night-time economy employing around 40,000 people and consisting of 5,000 businesses across Northern Ireland.

A Stormont Assembly debate in March, brought by the chair of the Economy Committee, Philip Brett, saw all political parties present express their strong and total support for extended services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob McConnell, chief executive of BWUH Ltd., the operators of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall, explained: “I commend Michael and the city’s three BIDs for their efforts on this cause.

"We understand first-hand how important transport is within the night-time mix. The events we host across entertainments and business are an essential driver of economic success for the city and the region. Yet as it stands, the lack of provision presents barriers for audiences. Furthermore, with Belfast being the only UK capital city to not have late-night services, we’re not operating on a level playing field with our nearest competitors.”

Michael’s appointment as Night Czar in June 2024 – funded by Belfast’s three Business Improvement Districts (BIDs): LQ BID, CQ BID, and Belfast One – aims to give the night-time economy a stronger voice in decision-making. The BIDs, alongside the Department for the Economy and Tourism NI, have commissioned a £60,000 research project to explore the value of Northern Ireland’s after-dark economy, with results due later this year.

Chris McCracken, MD of LQ BID and chair of the Purple Flag Steering Group, which has helped Belfast retain its Purple Flag status for five years running, believes the research will be key: “This is the first research of its kind. We anticipate the findings will significantly enhance the focus of our decision-makers on the night-time economy and improve effective policy making to protect jobs, and Belfast’s reputation as a destination both locally and internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Belfast is a thriving city – this year we celebrated the renewal of our Purple Flag status for the fifth year in a row, recognising our commitment to providing a vibrant night-time economy.

"However, there are challenges that are preventing us from reaching the full potential of the city after dark. We must all share in the long-term vision and recognise that the economic, cultural and social fabric of our city is defined by our night-time economy.”

A March 2025 debate at the Assembly saw cross-party political support for enhanced transport, raising hopes that the letter’s momentum may now drive funding action. A response from The Executive is expected before the end of the year.