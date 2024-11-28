'Releasing this special expression – one I’ve cared for throughout my entire career here – is truly a dream come true'

By Claire Cartmill
Published 28th Nov 2024
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 14:50 BST

Crafted using a special process which crystallises sugars in the malted barley before distillation, 26-year-old Crystal Malt boasts rich and indulgent flavours of caramel and creamy chocolate, enhanced by decades of ageing in oak

Northern Ireland whiskey producer Bushmills has added its 'most innovative expression yet' to its luxury Prestige Single Malt Collection.

The 26-year-old crystal malt has been produced using crystal malt barley, which sees the barley undergo an ‘unusual and special’ malting process in which the sugars within the grain of the whiskey are crystallised. This process is said to have imparted ‘intense’ caramel and creamy chocolate flavours into the new-make spirit, which remained throughout the decades subsequently spent in oak.

Bushmills’ master blender, Alex Thomas, explained : “I am so honoured to manage and supervise the ageing of all our single malts, but releasing this special expression – one I’ve cared for throughout my entire career here – is truly a dream come true.

"Our 26-year-old crystal malt epitomises Bushmills’ commitment to restless progress and our dedication to crafting exceptional single malts for whiskey lovers worldwide.”

Bushmills was the first Irish whiskey brand to distil crystal malt back in 1997, which was part of a daring experiment that celebrated the distillery’s 400th anniversary. Since then, the liquid has rested at the Old Bushmills Distillery warehouse in first-fill Bourbon barrels, sourced from the Kelvin Cooperage in Louisville, Kentucky.

Alex added: “I love how beautifully light this whiskey is; it might look delicate and subtle, but don’t be deceived – it’s bursting with flavour. Succulent, deep, and complex notes overflow on the palate. Light in colour, but luscious in flavour.”

The 26-year-old joins the 25, 30, and 31-year-old single malts in the Prestige Collection. It is bottled at 46% ABV non chill filtered and priced at £850 for 700ml, available from the end of this year at the Distillery. 

