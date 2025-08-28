Naomh McElhatton to champion innovation, mentorship, and ethical AI in new all-island leadership role

Women in AI (WAI), the international non-profit community committed to building a gender-inclusive future in artificial intelligence, has announced the appointment of Northern Ireland entrepreneur Naomh McElhatton as its new Ambassador for Ireland.

A trailblazing business leader and a passionate advocate for women in technology, Naomh brings over 20 years of experience in digital innovation, education, and entrepreneurship. As Ambassador, she will lead efforts to empower women across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to thrive in AI and data-driven industries.

Naomh will spearhead initiatives to strengthen cross-border networks, promote STEM careers to young women and girls, and advocate for greater diversity and inclusion in AI research, education, and the workforce. She will also work closely with academic institutions, industry leaders, and policymakers to help shape a more equitable AI ecosystem across the island of Ireland.

“I am honoured to take on this role as Women in AI’s Ambassador for Ireland,” said Naomh. “Artificial intelligence is transforming every sector of our society, and it is vital that women not only have a seat at the table but play a leading role in shaping the future of this technology. I look forward to working with women and allies across the island to create a thriving, inclusive AI community.”

Women in AI has grown into a global movement with more than 18,000 members in over 150 countries. The organisation supports women through mentorship, education, and collaborative programmes designed to close the gender gap in AI.

Naomh is the Entrepreneurial Lead for Women in AI Ireland, a STEM Ambassador, and an Associate Lecturer at Ulster University. She also sits on the boards of Queen’s University Belfast Students Union and Young Social Innovators, and chairs biodiversity start-up NBS.

Recognised as Northern Ireland’s Most Inspirational Woman in STEM in 2024, Naomh is also the founder of The She Said Club – a community initiative focused on female wellbeing, mentorship, and empowerment.

Posting on social media she said the appointment was ‘a very proud moment for me’, adding: “After several incredible years as Entrepreneurial Lead, today I step into a new chapter as the Irish Ambassador for Women in AI Ireland. “It is an absolute honour and privilege to take on this role, and I am so excited to develop new partnerships and initiatives throughout the island of Ireland. “I can’t wait to build on the amazing work already happening through Women in AI - creating opportunities for all by bridging academic learning and industry application in Ireland, with a continued focus on fairness, responsible AI, and championing diversity and inclusion. “Huge thanks to the incredible ladies who have entrusted me with the accolade, and a massive thanks Dr. Alessandra Sala, Adebola Olomo and all the WAI Ireland team ... I know I have big shoes to fill!! “We will be exploring all opportunities across the North and South of Ireland, so please get involved.”