New figures released show that in Northern Ireland farming accounted for eight of the 17 (47%) reported workplace fatalities in 2023/2024

New figures show that farming continues to have the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK with a total of 35 people losing their lives on farms in 2023/24.

In a sector that accounts for 1% of the working population in Northern Ireland, agriculture accounts for 47% of all deaths in the workplace. The figures from Health & Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) showed that farming accounted for eight of the 17 (47%) reported workplace fatalities in 2023/2024 .

The Farm Safety Foundation, Yellow Wellies, the charity behind the annual Farm Safety Week campaign believes that, in addition to the numbers of lives lost on farms every year, the industry needs to address the attitude to risk-taking and poor safety behaviours that result in an additional 23,000 injuries to workers every year in GB alone.

According to NFU Mutual, there were a total of 937 farm accident claims recorded in the UK for 2023/24, an encouraging decrease on the 2022/23 figure of 1,021.

In Northern Ireland, the number of claims rose from 105 in 2022/23 to 119 in 2023/24. Causes of these accidents included falls from height, trapped body parts and falling objects, all of which cost the rural insurer over £68 million (£13 million in Northern Ireland alone).

Research carried out by the charity in September 2023 revealed that 88% of farmers in the UK believe that ‘complacency’ – always having it done that way – is a major contributor to having a farm accident while 82% cite’ attitude’ as the major contributor.

Stephanie Berkeley, Farm Safety Foundation manager explained: “Farm safety is not just our problem, it’s a worldwide problem.

“According to the International Labour Office (ILO) agriculture employs half of the world’s labour force but remains one of the three most hazardous sectors of activity (along with construction and mining). Northern Ireland recorded a total of eight farm-related deaths over the past year. Eight families and communities devastated by the loss of a loved one. We can’t let this continue.

“2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the Farm Safety Foundation and those 10 years have passed quickly. While we are proud of what we have achieved, looking at HSENI and NFU Mutual’s figures, there is so much more to be done to address the risks and dangers farm workers face every day to put food on our plates.

“This year’s Farm Safety Week offers an opportunity for a real reset of the way we approach farm safety and risk-taking. Farmers are rightly proud of a reputation of being able to fix anything on the farm; machinery, fencing, equipment, anything. The challenge now is whether farmers can fix the industry’s broken health and safety record.”

Stephanie Berkeley, Farm Safety Foundation manager

Bryan Monson of HSENI added: “Farm Safety Week remains a crucial focus in the farming calendar because it serves as a vital reminder of the ongoing risks present in the agricultural industry. Over the past 12 months we have seen a worrying increase in the number of fatal accidents on our farms.