Latest figures reveal the average property price in Northern Ireland has increased by 3% year on year to £206,600

The latest PropertyPal Housing Market update has revealed that the average property price in Northern Ireland has increased by 3% year on year to £206,600 (excluding new homes).

The recent report also illustrated the average rent has increased to £871 per month in the same time period.

Commenting on this data, John Minnis, company director at leading Northern Ireland estate agent, John Minnis Estate Agents, said: “Northern Ireland continues to demonstrate significant property price growth and robust rental market performance, solidifying its position as an attractive and affordable region within the UK.

“As a local estate agent, we are pleased to see the resilience of Northern Ireland’s real estate landscape, which presents opportunity for buyers, sellers, renters, and landlords alike.

“The high demand for rental properties underscores a dynamic rental market and one in which we expect to see further growth over the coming months. If you are considering buying or investing in rental properties, now is an opportune time to explore this thriving market.

“Northern Ireland’s strong property market is further highlighted by the upward trajectory in housing prices, which continue to rise.

"Boosted by this increased confidence, we are experiencing sustained high demand across our five-branch network. Sellers can attract discerning buyers, while buyers can enter the market with optimism about their investments.