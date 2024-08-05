A&L Goodbody advised on over 85% of almost £900m of deals recorded by value in Northern Ireland in H1 of 2024, as reported by Experian

The acquisition of Phoenix Energy this year represents the third biggest transaction in Northern Ireland’s corporate history, according to a new report by Experian.

Citing “a return to big ticket M&A” in the second quarter of 2024, the global information services firm reports disclosable deal value in Northern Ireland to have reached almost £900m in the first half of this year – boosted by the £760m Phoenix Energy transaction.

Experian’s quarterly UK and ROI ‘M&A Review’ reports on mergers and acquisition activity by region, together with the most active local legal and financial advisers.

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) advised on over 85% of the almost £900m of deals recorded by value in Northern Ireland in H1 of 2024. The firm advised on 24 disclosable transactions in January to June.

In what is Northern Ireland’s largest deal since 2015, ALG advised a consortium made up of Power Assets Holdings, CK Infrastructure Holdings and CK Asset Holdings on its acquisition of Phoenix Energy.

David Rowan, head of corporate at ALG in Northern Ireland, said: “Over the past decade ALG has consistently ranked as the lead adviser by value of deals, acting on many of the largest and most complex local and international transactions with the greatest impact on the economic development of Northern Ireland.”

Mr Rowan attributed ALG’s continued market leading performance in the M&A sector to the expertise and commercial focus of the firm’s Corporate practice – led in Northern Ireland by Partners Peter Stafford, Mark Thompson, Mark Stockdale, Sarah Dugdale, John Palmer and David Rowan, and supported by the Belfast office’s wider team of over 130 lawyers and business support professionals.

The Experian report shows that Northern Ireland has outperformed the wider market so far in 2024 with sustained levels of deal activity year on year, alongside a significant increase in transaction value.