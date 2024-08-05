Established almost 50 years ago Co Down firm JN Wine has been named NI best wine merchant for 30th time and best small independent merchant in the UK

Leading Northern Ireland merchant JN Wine is set to embark on a major growth plan across Ireland and beyond after being named Northern Ireland’s best wine retailer for a record-breaking 30th time and the leading small independent merchant in the UK.

Headquartered in Crossgar, JN Wine, was named the Best Regional Retailer Northern Ireland and Single Site Retailer of the Year, awarded to the small leading independent merchant, at the prestigious International Wine Challenge (IWC) Awards at The Oval cricket ground in London.

James Nicholson, who founded the business almost 50 years ago and has been operating island-wide since 1996, now has his sights set on expansion following the accolades.

“It is a tremendous honour to come out on top yet again at the IWC Awards, having first been named best Northern Ireland retailer as far back as 1991,” he said.

“Winning the national award against competition from every corner of the UK, and the regional award for the 30th time is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of our staff over many years. Thanks to them, our customers know of our commitment to providing the very highest class of service as well as the finest quality in world wines.”

The awards are just the latest for the almost 50-year-old business which was also named best regional wine retailer in Northern Ireland at the Decanter Retailer Awards in 2022 and 2023.

JN Wine already has an outlet in London, known as Highbury Vintners, and supplies leading wine shops, bars and restaurants across the island of Ireland, but plans are already well advanced to extend its footprint further.

James said: “Firmly established in Northern Ireland and London, the time is now right to expand further outside of the UK with growth plans now under way in the Republic of Ireland and Portugal in the next 12 months.”

“The retail offering in the Republic will complement our already successful wholesale and mail order business there, mirroring our Crossgar operation south of the border.

“Our outlet in wine-loving Portugal will also bring us even closer to the heart of some of the best wine-growing regions anywhere in the world. New post-Brexit rules now mean we are also enjoying new opportunities and a competitive advantage.”

The IWC Industry Awards' judging process is considered among the most thorough, rigorous, and esteemed processes in the wine industry.

The panel includes some of the UK’s best known wine experts including Helen McGinn, TV personality and the award-winning author of The Knackered Mother’s Wine Club.

JN Wine, which was founded in 1977, specialises in quality wines sourced from family and artisan wineries around the world, and remains committed to a long-standing focus on sourcing sustainable and organically certified wines.