Economy Minister proposed Employment Bill aims to modernize workplace protections, end exploitative practices, and introduce new family leave rights, while balancing the needs of businesses

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has launched plans for a major upgrade in employment law as part of her Good Jobs agenda.

In a statement delivered in the Assembly, the Minister outlined proposals for an Employment Bill, supported by secondary legislation, statutory Codes of Practice, and guidance.

This follows a public consultation carried out last year which sought views on potential updates to employment law.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald is pictured at Parliament Buildings with the Department's independent expert on Good Jobs, Dr Lisa Wilson from the Nevin Economic Research Institute

Minister Archibald said: “Everyone benefits from Good Jobs. Workers and families benefit from a decent wage. Employers benefit from a larger, more productive workforce. And the public finances will benefit from greater prosperity and a reduction in poverty.

"That is why creating Good Jobs is one of the key objectives in the Executive’s Programme for Government.”

The proposals, which will now be brought to the Executive for agreement, cover four main themes – terms of employment, pay and benefits, voice and representation, and work-life balance.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts response to ‘biggest employment law upgrade since Good Friday Agreement’

The wide-ranging reforms include proposals to:

End exploitative zero hours contracts

Enhance protections for agency workers

End abuse of fire and rehire tactics

Ensure tips left to workers are passed on to them in full

Modernise our trade union framework

Make it easier to attain flexible working

Enhance rights to family-related leave, including the introduction of carer’s leave, as well as neonatal leave and pay

She continued: “These proposals provide a balanced approach which will ensure our employment law framework works effectively for both workers and employers in the modern era.”

The Minister concluded: “This is an ambitious package of reforms to employment law which will see the biggest upgrade of our employment legislation since the Good Friday Agreement.”

In response to the publication, Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts, added: “It is important that this Bill works for businesses and employees alike. Many of our members have had concerns with new employment laws in the past that created more bureaucracy and paperwork. It is vital that this is not the case with this proposed legislation.

