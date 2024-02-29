Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Retail NI, the driving force behind Northern Ireland's independent retail and wholesale sector, has proudly kicked off its highly anticipated second Annual Supplier Showcase event.

With an even greater line-up of suppliers, this year promised to be an extraordinary celebration of local producers and manufacturers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddy Murney, Retail NI chair, said: "Our Supplier Showcase was bigger and better than ever and illustrates the support we provide to many new and existing local agri-food sector companies with their route to market with our retail and wholesale members.

“Retail NI now represents businesses, large and small, throughout our local supply chain and we are actively working with hundreds of new-start agri-food members to scale up their businesses.”

The event, which took place at Titanic Belfast, was a unique opportunity for industry players to network, collaborate and highlight the significant impact local businesses have on the wider economy.

Guest speaker Steve Baker MP, Minister of State for Northern Ireland, provided valuable insights into the industry's current challenges and opportunities.

Retail NI, the driving force behind Northern Ireland's independent retail and wholesale sector, proudly kicked off its highly anticipated second Annual Supplier Showcase event on February 27 at Titanic Belfast. Supported by key partners Biopax Limited, Bobby’s Foods and nijobfinder, this year's showcase featured over 50 exhibits, allowing attendees to explore a diverse range of products and services from local suppliers. Pictured are Paddy Murney, Retail NI chair; guest speaker Steve Baker MP, Minister of State for Northern Ireland, John Lucas from Bobby’s Foods and Liam O’Connor, sales and marketing director at Biopax Limited

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I am deeply honoured to have been a participant in this dynamic event that highlighted the resilience and innovation prevalent in Northern Ireland's retail and wholesale sectors.

"The Supplier Showcase orchestrated by Retail NI not only paid tribute to our local producers and manufacturers but also facilitated invaluable connections and insights crucial for the future of our business community. This extraordinary event celebrated the vibrancy and diversity of our local business landscape and served as a platform to connect, discover, and support the remarkable talent driving our economy forward."

Liam O’Connor, sales and marketing director at Biopax Limited, emphasised the company's commitment to the sustainable movement in the food and drink sector: "Biopax Limited was honoured to be a key partner for Retail NI's Supplier Showcase. This event provided an invaluable platform for local businesses to showcase their products and services, and we were thrilled to contribute to the growth and success of the Northern Ireland business community.”

John Lucas from Bobby’s Foods, added: “Bobby's Foods was proud to stand alongside Retail NI in supporting the Supplier Showcase. We believe in the strength of local businesses, and this event was a fantastic opportunity to highlight the innovation and quality that our community brings to the retail and wholesale sectors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

nijobfinder’s Colin Maxwell concluded: “We take great pride in sponsoring one of the liveliest trade events in the retail industry. This sector plays a crucial role in job creation and significantly contributes to the local economy. Any event that recognises and applauds these efforts is truly essential.”