Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Agricultural businesses are a key driver of Northern Ireland's economy and here’s a look at which firms from the sector look set for growth

Agricultural businesses are a key driver of Northern Ireland's economy and Insider has taken a look at which firms from the sector look set for growth.

Using parameters set by Insider, predictive software from Red Flag Alert has identified food, farming and fishery-linked companies which are 'very likely' to grow over the next 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agricultural firms form the bedrock of the Northern Ireland economy (Image credit: Pixabay)

The list includes SMEs through to international groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sitting at the top of the list is Elmore Fish Ltd of Belfast. The family owned business specialises in fresh seafood and can trace its roots back to 1894.

Cattle businesses James Ward & Sons (NI) Ltd and Lenaghan Farms are in second and third position.

Elsewhere, Robert Clarke (Keady) Ltd, a supplier of Daisyhill Eggs and animal feed, is in fourth position, ahead of North Antrim Dairy Farmers' Development Group Ltd.

Prominent names in the list include W&R Barnett (9), a fourth generation family business founded in 1896 which acts as the holding company of a diversified group of international commodity trading, storage, agribusiness and industrial companies, and County Armagh-based JMW Farms (10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County Down-based Mash Direct Ltd (11), a family-owned vegetable supplier with roots dating back to the 1800s, also features.

Top 20 NI agri firms 'very likely to grow'

Elmore Fish LtdJames Ward & Sons (NI)Lenaghan Farms LtdRobert Clarke (Keady) LtdNorth Antrim Dairy Farmers' Development Group LtdRiver Faughan Anglers LtdSkea Eggs Farms LtdOwenreagh Farm Services LtdW&R Barnett LtdJMW Farms LtdMash Direct LtdT Wills & Sons LtdWhitepark Farms LtdLogan Livestock Husbandry Services LtdRiverview Fishing LtdShanmullagh Poultry LtdA&D Farms LtdKeith McCullough Fishing Company LtdSprayrite Agri LtdEntomol Ltd