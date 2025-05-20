Revealed - the list of trade stand winners at Balmoral Show 2025 - were you there?

Have a look down the list...
1. GIBSON PAVING
The award for the Best Trade Stand Displaying Anything Primarily Not Related to the Agri/Horticultural Industries was presented to Gibson Paving, Portglenone. Clara Dunlop joined trade stand judges Charlotte Patrick and Alison Baylis alongside RUAS Deputy President, David Cunningham, as they presented the award to Sharon Gibson and Kathryn Steele from Gibson Paving alongside Marius and Emily O’Doherty from Luxury Garden Studios Photo: BALMORAL
2. GLENPARK ESTATE
The award for the Best Overall Stand at the Show, sponsored by Donnelly Group, and the award for Displaying Agricultural or Agricultural Related Products or Services, was presented to Glenpark Estate, Omagh. Trade stand judges Charlotte Patrick and Alison Baylis joined Selina and Richard Beattie as they were presented their award by Dean Martin and Geoff Lamont from Donnelly Group, alongside RUAS president John Henning OBE Photo: UGC
3. DUNDARAVE FARM SHOP
The award for the Best Trade Stand Displaying Locally Produced Food or Drink was presented to Dundarave Farm Shop, Bushmills. RUAS president John Henning OBE joined trade stand judges Alison Baylis and Charlotte Patrick from Bucks County Show as they presented the award to Niall McGinn from Dundarave Farm Shop. Photo: BALMORAL
4. COOKSTOWN DAIRY SERVICES
The award for the Best Trade Stand Displaying Agricultural or Horticultural Machinery or Equipment was presented to Cookstown Dairy Services. Gavin Connaughty, Mary Mulvihill, Pat Ryan, Sean Reid, Roisin O’Regan, and Enda Carr from Cookstown Dairy Services were presented their award by trade stand judges Alison Baylis and Charlotte Patrick from Bucks County Show, alongside RUAS president John Henning OBE Photo: UGC