Revealed - the list of trade stand winners at Balmoral Show 2025 - were you there?

2 . GLENPARK ESTATE

The award for the Best Overall Stand at the Show, sponsored by Donnelly Group, and the award for Displaying Agricultural or Agricultural Related Products or Services, was presented to Glenpark Estate, Omagh. Trade stand judges Charlotte Patrick and Alison Baylis joined Selina and Richard Beattie as they were presented their award by Dean Martin and Geoff Lamont from Donnelly Group, alongside RUAS president John Henning OBE Photo: UGC