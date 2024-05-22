RICS award winners in Northern Ireland revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
The winners of the RICS Awards 2024 in Northern Ireland have been revealed and some of the most impressive recent building projects from the local area are on the list.
The winning projects, which were announced at the regional ceremony in Custom House, Belfast, were judged across five categories; Residential Development, Community Benefit, Heritage, Public Sector, Refurbishment-Revitalisation.
The winning projects in Northern Ireland are:
Bruce Street, Belfast - Residential Development
Queen’s Business School Student Hub, Belfast - Public Sector Project
Sean Dolan’s Creevagh Heights, Londonderry - Community Benefit Project
St Comgall’s–Ionad Eileen Howell, Belfast - Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project
Templemore Baths, Belfast - Heritage Project
The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.
The regional winners have now been shortlisted for the RICS Awards Grand Final, taking place in The Park Plaza Riverbank, London on Friday, October 4. Each project will compete at national level, with one of the national winning projects being awarded the ultimate accolade of Project of the Year.
Michael Hannaway, chair of the NI RICS Awards judging panel, said: “These winning projects are a true testament to the hard work and dedication of industry professionals in Northern Ireland.
"The talent and collaborative approaches undertaken by the teams behind these projects have resulted in exemplary and innovative schemes that really do represent the very best built projects across Northern Ireland.
“RICS is delighted to recognise the hard work that went behind ensuring these projects were delivered successfully and I wish the winning projects the best of luck in the grand final later this year.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.