Rising star: Northern Ireland engineer wins top accolade at international competition
An engineer from Belfast has picked up a prestigious international award recognising talent and innovation within the gas industry.
Phillip Shortt, gas transmission operations engineer at Mutual Energy, was named overall winner of the YPPC 2024 previously known as the Young Persons Paper Competition, run by the Institute of Gas Engineers and Managers (IGEM).
The YPPC final brings together outstanding young professionals from across the UK and overseas to present the latest cutting-edge work from across the gas industry.
Based in Belfast, Mutual Energy owns and operates strategically important energy transmission assets in the interests of local consumers, including the subsea gas and electricity connections between Northern Ireland and Scotland and much of the onshore natural gas transmission network in NI.
Phillip’s presentation examined the first onshore UK use of a tool to block and bypass a transmission pipe, helping facilitate a new connection for Kilroot Power Station.
The tool ensured gas continued to flow to homes and businesses in the Greater Belfast area without disruption, while ensuring that Kilroot could convert from coal to gas, delivering carbon reductions and enhancing the security of the electricity supply in Northern Ireland.
Congratulating Phillip, Stephen Hemphill, operations director at Mutual Energy, added: “We’re proud that Phillip and the wider operation team’s balanced risk-based approach to innovation has been recognised.
"Phillip brings the same passion for problem solving to his role at Mutual Energy as he did to the competition. It was also great opportunity to showcase how our transmission network can be adapted to connect flexible gas generation to support the increasing use of renewable energy on the electricity system in Northern Ireland as we continue on our journey to net zero.”
