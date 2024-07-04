Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gas transmission operations engineer at Mutual Energy was named overall winner of the YPPC 2024

An engineer from Belfast has picked up a prestigious international award recognising talent and innovation within the gas industry.

Phillip Shortt, gas transmission operations engineer at Mutual Energy, was named overall winner of the YPPC 2024 previously known as the Young Persons Paper Competition, run by the Institute of Gas Engineers and Managers (IGEM).

The YPPC final brings together outstanding young professionals from across the UK and overseas to present the latest cutting-edge work from across the gas industry.

Based in Belfast, Mutual Energy owns and operates strategically important energy transmission assets in the interests of local consumers, including the subsea gas and electricity connections between Northern Ireland and Scotland and much of the onshore natural gas transmission network in NI.

Phillip’s presentation examined the first onshore UK use of a tool to block and bypass a transmission pipe, helping facilitate a new connection for Kilroot Power Station.

The tool ensured gas continued to flow to homes and businesses in the Greater Belfast area without disruption, while ensuring that Kilroot could convert from coal to gas, delivering carbon reductions and enhancing the security of the electricity supply in Northern Ireland.

Belfast's Phillip Shortt, gas transmission operations engineer at Mutual Energy (centre), is pictured with finalists at the YPPC 2024, run by the Institute of Gas Engineers and Managers (IGEM)

Congratulating Phillip, Stephen Hemphill, operations director at Mutual Energy, added: “We’re proud that Phillip and the wider operation team’s balanced risk-based approach to innovation has been recognised.