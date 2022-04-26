News that the shopping centre went into administration last Friday has also been described as ‘worrying news’ by Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie.

Grant Thornton has been appointment as administrators to Central Craigavon Ltd and also as administrators to its sister company, Moyallen Properties Ltd, which owns Magowan West Shopping Centre in Portadown.

Related companies, Moyallen Woking and Peacocks Centre, which own and operate the Peacocks Centre in Woking, were also placed into administration on the same date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Primark are opening a new anchor store at Rushmere Shopping Centre

Mrs Lockhart said: “Rushmere is a vital component of the local retail landscape in Upper Bann, complementing the wonderful selection of local retailers to be found on high streets across the area.

“Hundreds of jobs are sustained by the range of retailers who operate from the site, including many of the most well known brands in UK retail.

“It was the guarantee of footfall that attracted these brands to Craigavon, which benefits greatly from its central location and surrounding infrastructure.

“It is very worrying that the owners of Rushmere have entered administration. Their vision in driving forward the centre has been key to its success, and key to the jobs created here and economic benefit to the local area.

“What we need now is certainty for employees, for whom Rushmere provide a livelihood. I have no doubt the centre is an attractive proposition for investors and it would be my hope that the administrators can find new management soon for what is a very important asset in this area.”

UUP Leader and Upper Bann Assembly Election Candidate, Doug Beattie MC said: “This is worrying news as Rushmere is important to the Craigavon and wider Upper Bann area, not just in the jobs it creates, but also in the service it provides to shoppers.

“It is important that the shopping centre can continue to operate without impact while this situation is ongoing. The shopping centre also brings a footfall from outside the area which is important to the prosperity of the district.

“Retail has undoubtedly been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. I hope that new management can be secured and that certainty will be provided in the near future for stakeholders, staff and shoppers.”

-