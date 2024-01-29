All Sections
Rutledge Training expands operations with new premises in Antrim Technology Park

This strategic move comes in response to the continued growth of the organisation and their commitment to the delivery of quality training to apprentices
By Claire Cartmill
Published 29th Jan 2024, 13:26 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 13:26 GMT

Northern Ireland recruitment and training provider, Rutledge Training, have hosted an open day to celebrate the acquisition of their new premises in Antrim Technology Park.

This strategic move comes in response to the continued growth of the organisation and their commitment to the delivery of quality training to apprentices.

The newly acquired premises boast a fully functional workshop that meets the rigorous standards set by City and Guilds, ensuring the delivery of industry recognised qualifications. With four qualified lecturers on site, Rutledge brings a wealth of industry experience to the training environment, providing apprentices with a comprehensive educational experience.

Rutledge Training expands operations with new premises in Antrim Technology Park. Pictured is the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper, with Rutledge operations manager Charlene Bailie, joinery manager John Woods and apprenticesRutledge Training expands operations with new premises in Antrim Technology Park. Pictured is the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper, with Rutledge operations manager Charlene Bailie, joinery manager John Woods and apprentices
In addition to its commitment to excellence, Rutledge collaborates with local businesses to tailor courses which meet their specific requirements. Partnerships with JANS Group, Edgewater, Elite Doors, Abbey Upholstery, CFM, Glenwood Kitchens, Thornton Roofing and others, reflect the organisation’s dedication to meeting business needs and offering apprentices a quality training environment.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper, said: “I commend Rutledge Training for their dedication to excellence and their role in fostering the growth and success of apprentices in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough area. This new chapter in their journey is a positive development for our community and the future of skilled trades in the Borough.”

John Woods, joinery manager, explained: “At Rutledge Joinery Training, we have always taken pride in our commitment to delivering high quality education, and facilitating the growth of apprentices in the joinery industry. These new premises and the new workshop will allow us to maintain the standards that align with global leaders in skills development.”

A spokesperson from JANS Composites, added: “Since 2021 we have grown a respectful and transparent partnership with Rutledge Recruitment and Training. Rutledge have supported the development of the JANS Group through providing our apprentices with quality training, helping us to secure the future of the business by growing our own talent.

"During this time, Rutledge have been valuable in guiding us through the apprenticeship framework, which is demonstrated with seven apprentices that have achieved NVQ level 2 and three that have achieved Level 3 in Site Joinery within this timeframe. The staff have been professional, approachable, and helpful with any enquires or assistance we have required, and this is a relationship we will continue to develop and improve as our business continues to grow.”

