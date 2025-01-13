Ryanair in renewed call for two drink limit at airport bars

Ryanair has reiterated its call for a limit of two alcoholic drinks per passenger to be introduced at airport bars.

​Ryanair has reiterated its call for a limit of two alcoholic drinks per passenger to be introduced at airport bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airline said such a policy would result in "a safer travel experience for passengers and crews".

The carrier announced last week it has started taking legal action to recover losses against disruptive passengers, as part of a "major misconduct clampdown".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said it filed civil legal proceedings against a passenger in Ireland to seek 15,000 euros (£12,600) in damages related to a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote which diverted to Porto in April last year.

Ryanair contends the passenger's behaviour caused the diversion.

It said the 15,000 euros consists of costs such as overnight accommodation for the more than 160 passengers and six crew members ( 7,000 euros or £5,900), Porto Airport landing and handling fees ( 2,500 euros or £2,100) and Portuguese legal fees ( 2,500 euros or £2,100).

A Ryanair spokesperson said European governments "repeatedly fail to take action when disruptive passengers threaten aircraft safety and force them to divert".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on: "It is time that European Union authorities take action to limit the sale of alcohol at airports.

"Airlines like Ryanair already restrict and limit the sale of alcohol on board our aircraft, particularly in disruptive passenger cases.

"However, during flight delays, passengers are consuming excess alcohol at airports without any limit on purchase or consumption.

"We fail to understand why passengers at airports are not limited to two alcoholic drinks (using their boarding pass in exactly the same way they limit duty free sales), as this would result in safer and better passenger behaviour on board aircraft, and a safer travel experience for passengers and crews all over Europe ."