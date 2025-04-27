Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Abacus Beads, Northern Ireland’s first dedicated bead shop, will soon shut its cit centre premises marking the end of a vibrant chapter in the city’s creative community

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A beloved Belfast arts and crafts shop is preparing to close its doors after more than three decades in business.

Abacus Beads, Northern Ireland’s first dedicated bead shop, will soon shut its Castle Street premises, marking the end of a vibrant chapter in the city’s creative community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First opening on High Street in March 1991, the shop later relocated to Castle Street in 2003 and expanded in 2015. Known for its vast selection of beads sourced from around the world - including glass, wood, metal, acrylic, semi-precious stones and freshwater pearls - Abacus Beads became a haven for jewellery makers ranging from beginners to professionals.

In a heartfelt message posted on social media on Friday, owner Kathleen shared the news with customers: “It is with a heavy heart I have to tell you we are closing down in a few weeks time.

“I am moving away from Belfast and I had an amazing customer who wanted to buy the business, but sadly the banks were not prepared to help us unless she had a huge chunk of the money herself. It stood for nothing that this is a viable business which has been trading successfully for 34 years.”

The shop has now launched a 20% off Closing Down Sale, with some exceptions, and is offering free delivery on orders over £40 across Ireland and the UK. Customers are encouraged to redeem any outstanding loyalty stamps or gift vouchers before the final closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abacus Beads, Northern Ireland’s first dedicated bead shop, will soon shut its Castle Street premises, marking the end of a vibrant chapter in the city’s creative community

Beyond its retail presence, Abacus Beads has been a familiar face at The Knitting and Stitching Show in Dublin each autumn, delighting crafters from further afield.

Though the physical shop is closing, Kathleen’s announcement marks not just the end of a store, but the farewell of a small business that has inspired creativity, nurtured talent, and brought colour to the heart of Belfast for 34 years.

In response, the local community expressed their sadness and shared heartfelt messages of support, reminiscing about fond memories and the personal connections they’d made through the shop.