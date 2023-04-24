News you can trust since 1737
Seagate ‘cannot speculate’ on potential for job cuts in Londonderry

Seagate says it ‘cannot speculate’ on whether job cuts will be announced at its Londonderry plant as part of an ongoing global restructuring process.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST

Last week, the hard disk manufacturer said it was taking ‘aggressive actions to lower our cost structure’ after quarterly revenues came in below expectations.

“We are seeing a more elongated customer inventory correction that led to weaker than expected nearline demand among a few large customers late in the quarter.

"Consequently, our March quarter revenue came in at the low-end of our guidance range, which along with underutilization charges and other factors had a severe impact on our reported margins and profitability,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer.

“Looking ahead, we now expect demand recovery to begin towards the end of the calendar year. In response to this dynamic environment, we are taking aggressive actions to lower our cost structure while still positioning Seagate to thrive over the long-term and sustain our technology leadership.”

Mr Mosley confirmed that its operating expenses for the last quarter included a $300m settlement for alleged violations of US Export Administration Regulations by the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

The settlement related to Seagate’s sales of hard disks to Huawei between August 17, 2020 and September 29, 2021.

Seagate agreed to pay a settlement of $300m in instalments of $15million per quarter over five years.

The US company is one of Londonderry’s largest employers with over 1,000 people working in Springtown.

Last week, US Special Envoy for Economic Affairs Joe Kennedy III visited the facility.

A spokesperson for Seagate, said: "The company has committed to a global restructuring plan to reduce its cost structure in response to changes in macroeconomic and business conditions.”

They added: “Seagate cannot speculate on any numbers or positions while our restructuring is in progress.”

Joe Kennedy III, second from left, during a visit to Seagate last weekJoe Kennedy III, second from left, during a visit to Seagate last week
