Selling over 5,000 new and used cars annually, Shelbourne Motors employs more than 160 highly skilled staff across its award-winning dealerships in Portadown and Newry

Northern Ireland vehicle retailer Shelbourne Motors has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Sean McCormick as aftersales manager at its award-winning Kia, Renault, and Dacia, franchises in Newry.

With 13 years of extensive experience in the motor industry, including 12 years in managerial roles, Sean is a proven leader renowned for delivering exceptional customer service and operational excellence.

Sean’s career began with the Renault and Dacia franchises, where he quickly progressed from CRC advisor to service manager, showcasing his ability to lead high-performing teams and exceed customer expectations.

He then moved to the premium vehicle sector as aftersales manager for Jaguar Land Rover, where he demonstrated his expertise in optimising operations and enhancing the customer experience.

In his new role, Sean will bring a wealth of expertise and innovative leadership to Shelbourne Motors’ Newry site, driving forward a best-in-class aftersales operation across its Kia, Renault, and Dacia franchises, while also delivering exceptional servicing solutions for all makes and models.

His focus on operational efficiency, team development, and a commitment to customer satisfaction will ensure that Shelbourne Motors continues to build on its reputation for excellence and drive forward its ambitious growth strategy.

Alan Thompson, chief operating officer at Shelbourne Motors, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sean to the Shelbourne Motors team as aftersales manager. Securing someone of Sean’s calibre, with his extensive experience and passion for customer excellence, is a significant win for our business.

“Shelbourne Motors has a proud reputation for delivering exceptional aftersales service, and Sean’s leadership and expertise will play a key role in ensuring we continue to set the standard for best-in-class customer care.”

Founded by the Ward Family in 1973, Shelbourne Motors is one of Northern Ireland’s leading vehicle retailers, renowned for its commitment to excellence. Selling over 5,000 new and used cars annually, the business employs more than 160 highly skilled staff across its award-winning dealerships in Portadown and Newry.

Shelbourne Motors, winner of Dealer of the Year at the 2024 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards, represents a portfolio of top-tier franchises, including Toyota, Renault, Nissan, Kia, Dacia, and MAXUS.

