Belfast customer relationship management software company ProAptivity has expanded into the Republic of Ireland marketplace with the acquisition of Acclivity CRM for a six-figure sum.

The acquisition, which follows the company’s takeover of JI Software in 2021, will increase ProAptivity’s client base by 20%, with new customers including HKC Security, Electro Automation and Park Developments.

Belfast-based Customer Relationship Management software company ProAptivity has expanded into the Republic of Ireland marketplace with the acquisition of Acclivity CRM for a six-figure sum. The acquisition, which follows the company’s takeover of JI Software in 2021, will increase ProAptivity’s client base by 20 per cent, with new customers including HKC Security, Electro Automation and Park Developments. Pictured at the announcement are Ronnie Fleming, director of Acclivity CRM, Niall McCaffrey, managing director of ProAptivity ‘The CRM Specialists’, Oliver O’Kelly, managing director of Acclivity CRM and Heather McLuckie, project manager of ProAptivity

The latest strategic move marks another significant milestone in the company’s ambitious growth strategy which has already led to a 45% growth in ProAptivity over the last three years.

Acclivity CRM, which will now operate under the ProAptivity brand, delivers CRM solutions and support across a diverse range of SME and multinational organisations across a range of industries including manufacturing, forestry and agri-food, construction and service businesses.

ProAptivity helps organisations streamline business processes, reduce administration costs, enhance the customer experience, support client retention and enable businesses and organisations to compete in a global marketplace. It is a top five partner of global leader in CRM Software, Maximizer CRM EMEA, and is the only Premium Partner on the island of Ireland.

Niall McCaffrey, managing director of ProAptivity, said: “Over the last number of years, ProAptivity has been on an exciting growth trajectory. As part of this, we are delighted to announce the acquisition of Acclivity CRM and look forward to the new opportunities that this will create for our customers, both current and new, and for our employees across the business.

“The combined business represents a 20 per cent increase in our customer base and will see ProAptivity expanding into new territory and market sectors. The takeover of another like-minded company will complement the service we provide our customers and help to further develop our CRM transformation capabilities and help enhance the overall customer service experience.”