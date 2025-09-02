See AI in action: Belfast Chamber’s Productivity Summit to showcase tech-driven growth..'what it is, why it matters, and how to use it effectively'

By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 13:19 BST
Collaborating with Queen’s University, Danske Bank, and Sumer NI, the Summit will explore how AI is transforming business performance, with insights from leading experts, live case studies, and keynote remarks from Economy Minister

Belfast Chamber, in collaboration with Queen’s University Belfast, Danske Bank and Sumer NI, is set to shine a spotlight on how embracing technology can stimulate business growth at its second Productivity Summit at Riddel Hall on Wednesday, September 24.

The landmark event will bring together business leaders, academics and policymakers to explore the practical application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help businesses increase revenues and drive down costs thereby improving their productivity.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from leading academic and business experts with practical examples how Belfast Chamber members have embedded AI into their business operations to fuel expansion, improve accuracy and drive efficiency.

Dr Phil Chambers, senior manager, Sumer NI, Darragh McCarthy, President, Belfast Chamber, Emma Proctor, head of operational & technological risk, Danske Bank and Professor John Turner, Queen's University Belfast, pictured announcing Belfast Chamber’s second Productivity Summit, taking place at Riddel Hall on Wednesday, September 24placeholder image
Special guest, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, will deliver keynote remarks, setting out her vision for how productivity can unlock prosperity and better jobs for Northern Ireland.

David Jordan, leader of the NI Productivity Forum and key advisor to Department of Economy will also address the audience to give the background and context for AI adoption.

The Summit will also demystify AI, unpacking key concepts such as large language models, agentic AI, deployment of AI agents, while signposting how these technologies can be applied to everyday business challenges across various sectors.

Speaking ahead of the event, Darragh McCarthy, President of Belfast Chamber, said: “AI is no longer a distant concept, it is here, and it is already changing the way businesses operate.

"Our Productivity Summit will give local organisations the opportunity to understand AI in practical terms - what it is, why it matters, and how to use it effectively.

“By bringing together expertise from academia, finance, advisory and business, Belfast Chamber is proud to lead the conversation on how Northern Ireland can harness AI to unlock productivity and drive sustainable economic growth.”

The Productivity Summit represents a unique collaboration between academia and business, designed to help local enterprises bridge the gap between theory and application in an AI-driven world.

