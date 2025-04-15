Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cathedral Buildings on Donegall Street has undergone extensive restoration since a fire gutted it in October 2022 and today, its original front elevation has been revealed with the removal of scaffolding

One of Belfast’s most iconic landmarks is making a welcome return to the city’s skyline two and a half years after being destroyed by fire.

Cathedral Buildings on Donegall Street has undergone extensive restoration, valued at £3m, since a fire gutted it in October 2022 and today, its original front elevation has been revealed with the removal of scaffolding.

While work continues in the interior, the removal of the scaffolding marks a significant milestone, offering the public its first glimpse of the restored Cathedral Buildings.

When work completes in the summer, Cathedral Buildings will offer exceptional retail and office spaces for a community of hospitality, retail, creative, digital and tech businesses across four floors, ensuring that the building will once again serve as a focal point and vibrant space for the Cathedral Quarter.

When work completes in the summer, Cathedral Buildings will offer exceptional retail and office spaces for a community of hospitality, retail, creative, digital and tech businesses across four floors, ensuring that the building will once again serve as a focal point and vibrant space for the Cathedral Quarter.

Max Porter, director of Johnston Houston, part of Drees & Sommer, explained: “This has been a full restoration, guided by the building’s Grade B2 listed status. The roof has been completely replaced using heritage-approved slate — Westmorland to the front and Bangor Blue to the rear — blending historical accuracy with modern thermal performance.

“Damaged stone features were recreated in matching limestone by skilled stonemasons, while the masonry was cleaned and repointed using traditional lime coal ash mortar. Internally, the restoration stays true to the original layout and finishes, from symmetrical shopfronts and a grand central staircase to restored cornices and oak panelled doors. Power, data and communications systems have all been modernised to meet contemporary standards.”

The reemergence of Cathedral Buildings has been welcomed by Damien Corr, CQ BID manager: “The fire in October 2022 was a devastating blow to this historic building and the surrounding community. Seeing the damage caused by the fire was heartbreaking, but the restoration efforts have been truly remarkable. The dedication to preserving its character while making it a vibrant space once again is inspiring.

“We’re so pleased to see Cathedral Buildings take a significant step in its restoration journey, and as an added bonus, to now see its beautifully repaired exterior. While there is still work to be done, we are excited to see life returning to this historic building.”