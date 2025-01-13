Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Titanic Belfast has launched a recruitment drive for 2025 to fill a diverse range of roles, as it prepares for a busy year ahead.

With 80 roles available, the leading visitor attraction is seeking new crew members to fulfil part-time and full-time fixed-term roles across various departments including visitor experience, ticketing and retail outlets. While additional permanent positions will be available in the coming weeks.

The positions available will suit a wide range of applicants whether its students stepping onto the career ladder, those seeking career progression or have a desire to change their career path or simply individuals with a passion to be part of the hospitality and tourism industry and deliver that warm Northern Irish welcome that we are famous for.

Heather Graham, Titanic Belfast’s head of HR said: “Titanic Belfast has had a busy 12 months, and we are expecting 2025 to be even bigger as we prepare for new exhibitions, anniversaries and hosting industry leading events. The new year always marks fresh starts and new beginnings and what better way to do this than with the prospect of a new job.

“Having welcomed over 8.5 million visitors since the building opened in 2012, we understand the important part our staff plays in ensuring our success as a globally recognised visitor attraction as well as a leading conference and banqueting venue.

“As an inclusive employer we are committed to creating an engaged workforce and are proud to support career development, provide great employee benefits and welcome staff with their own additional skill sets such as multilingual capabilities including BSL or those who have experience working with inclusive needs.”

Ray Devine, a long-time employee at Titanic Belfast added: “I have worked as a graphic designer at Titanic Belfast for 12 years and like many others it has been great to be part of this amazing journey. When my son started to think of part-time work opportunities, I suggested Titanic Belfast immediately.

"My son has since joined the company, working in the retail outlets and it offers a great opportunity for students to get started in the world of work in an exciting environment and with part-time and seasonal positions it offers a good balance between education and work.”