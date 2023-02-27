Mid Ulster-based firm, Setanta Construction is looking for a local family to live rent-free for a year in their newly launched SoLow Passive House on the outskirts of Magherafelt town.

In exchange, occupants will share their experience as part of valuable research and to inform future product decisions around passive house living and associated energy efficiencies, all whilst making significant financial savings.

With growing concerns about the cost of living, rising energy costs and the availability of much needed high-quality housing, Setanta Construction met these challenges head on by designing and manufacturing, Ireland’s first volumetric modular house constructed to complete Passive House standards - the internationally recognised gold standard in ultra-energy efficient construction.

Specialist manufacturers of timber framed homes and off-site modular construction, Setanta Construction built SoLow as a prototype for passive housing and since its launch late last year have been widely recognised for their ground-breaking innovation.

SoLow is a modern three-bedroom property that would ideally suit a family of two children. The modern designed house has been fitted with specialist monitoring equipment and is now ready for occupants to move in and live rent free for a year as part of a passive house research monitoring project supported and carried out by Ulster University.

Current research suggests that passive houses substantially reduce utility bills by using significantly less energy than a typical home. Harnessing natural energy sources to generate and capture heat, they not only help the environment but help homeowners save money too.

Mark Gribbin, joint director at Setanta, said: “We’ve teamed up with Ulster University’s Centre for Sustainable Technologies research team to conduct a detailed study into the optimal performance and cost saving benefits of SoLow and passive home living.

Mid Ulster based Setanta Construction are looking for a local family* to live rent-free for a year in their newly launched SoLow Passive House located in the outskirts of Magherafelt town. Launching the ‘Live Free for a Year’ campaign are brothers and joint directors of Setanta Construction Niall and Mark Gribbin

“We’re fully convinced of the advantages of building a Passive Home and currently estimate that our SoLow super energy-efficient modular homes can sustain fuel bills at in and around £150 per year. But to fulfill our assurance to potential SoLow homeowners and industry professionals we’ve committed to undertake a unique study to examine the full benefits in comparison to conventional builds, examining home energy savings and exploring what works well for ultimate owners and the environment we live in.

“We’re reaching out to members of the Magherafelt community including, potential first-time buyers or those considering building a new home and are thinking of applying passive house principles to get involved in this one-of-a-kind research, by living rent free at our ‘SoLow’ building project in Magherafelt for one year.”

Niall Gribbin, director at Setanta Constructions, explained: “It’s a win-win situation, at the end of 12 months we get unique and specific data about the energy performance of Solow that will help inform future decision-making and our tenants will get to live for free with no major household bills allowing them to make significant financial cost savings that could possibly go towards a future deposit for their new home or building project.

“So whether you’re a first time buyer or considering starting a building project in the near future and want to find out more about the benefits of ultra-energy efficiency for your home, then this opportunity might be the one for you.”

Applications are now open to those living in and around the Magherafelt area and following submissions a shortlist of potential successful applicants will be compiled and invited to interview after the closing date on March 20.

