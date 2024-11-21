Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Specsavers Lisburn has marked a significant milestone as it celebrates 20 years of serving the local community.

Situated on Bow Street, the locally owned store has become a cornerstone of eye care in Lisburn, showcasing its commitment not only through top-notch service but also by building enduring relationships with its customers.

Specsavers Lisburn, run by optician directors Leanne Lindsay and Natalie Latham, boasts an impressive combined experience spanning over 40 years. Their leadership has fostered a deep connection with the local community through a series of educational and charitable initiatives across Lisburn.

This includes partnerships with local primary schools and women’s groups to emphasise the importance of eye health, as well as collaborations with Simon Community, a Northern Ireland charity that aids those experiencing homelessness by providing essential eye care services.

Since opening in 2004, the store has grown from four employees to a team of 26 from the local area. They take pride in training and developing their staff and since opening, they have trained seven pre-registration students and four dispensing opticians through the relevant qualifications.

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, the team at Specsavers Lisburn offered exclusive 20% off vouchers to thank customers for their loyalty. Long-standing customers were welcomed to the store for the occasion, with some sharing their fond reflections on what the store means to them.

Lisburn Specsavers celebrates 20th Anniversary and awards recognition to long-standing customers. Pictured is the team at Specsavers Lisburn celebrating their 20th anniversary

David Kane, a loyal customer of 20 years since the store opened, praised the exceptional customer care: “Specsavers Lisburn isn’t just an optician. Every time I go in, no matter how busy they are, I am greeted by my name, which is lovely, even after all this time. It’s that personal touch that has kept me coming back all these years.”

Another valued and long-standing customer, Alma Binnie, also shared her appreciation: “Natalie, Leanne and the whole team at Specsavers Lisburn go above and beyond for their customers every time. It’s not just about getting new glasses, it’s about the care and attention they offer which makes them so special.”

Since opening its doors, Specsavers Lisburn has served over 210,000 customers and conducted over 147,000 sight tests, showcasing its unwavering dedication to eye health in the Lisburn community.

Director Natalie Latham, long-standing customer David Crane, director Leanne Lindsay, long-standing customer Alma Binnie

As they look back on the past 20 years, Leanne Lindsay and Natalie Latham expressed their gratitude: “We’re so proud to be celebrating 20 years of caring for our local Lisburn community. As a locally owned and run business, it is incredible to reach this milestone and it is important to us to be able to bring the highest quality services and care to our community.

"It’s a testament to our incredible team and the support of our customers, who make even the busiest of days rewarding. We are so glad to be able to give a little something back to the local community in Lisburn to thank them for their long-standing loyalty.”

In recognition of their excellence, Specsavers Lisburn has recently been shortlisted for the Best Opticians of the Year Award at the Firmus Energy Local Women Magazine Business Awards 2024. This accolade underscores the team's dedication to exceptional eye care and personalised customer service.