Sumer Northern Ireland has announced a 20% growth in staff, bringing the company’s headcount to 120, following a significant increase in client business since it joined the Sumer Group just four months ago.

Specialists in accountancy services for local SMEs, the latest appointments reinforce their client centric, holistic approach with maximum input from senior personnel.

Commenting on the upward trajectory of the firm, Brian Clerkin, managing director at Sumer Northern Ireland, said: “We have always prided ourselves in having the ability to attract the best talent in the accountancy sphere, but joining Sumer as its Northern Ireland hub has cemented our reputation as one of the top accountancy practices with all the kudos that brings when it comes to recruitment.

“Additions to the firm are across the board with roles from associate director, senior manager and manager level to Chartered Accountant’s Ireland trainees, Higher Level apprentices and placement students from both Queen’s University and Ulster University. We’ve made a number of key strategic appointments in the Audit Team, the R&D and Innovations team as well the private client service line within our Tax department.

“Our culture was, and always will be, putting clients at the very centre of what we do. That’s what sets us apart from other larger accountancy firms and has proved to be a major incentive to both those starting off in their career and those at the top of their game who now want to join a full-service firm where they can provide a more personalised service to their clients.”

Sumer Northern Ireland has increased its headcount by a fifth since the firm joined the Sumer Group in July 2024, including some key strategic appointments. Pictured are John Johnston, audit and accounting senior manager, Dr Phil Chambers, R&D and tax senior manager, Caroline Keenan, tax director, Brian Clerkin, managing director of Sumer NI, Nicola Averell, tax associate director and Andrew McAuley, senior manager

Sumer Northern Ireland services a breadth of sectors including hospitality, tourism and leisure, manufacturing, not-for-profit, public sector, technology and IT. Following the merger with Sumer in July 2024, the Belfast based company has retained all of its of existing business and is seeking opportunities to grow organically and by acquisition in the near future.

