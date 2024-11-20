Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Creating seven new jobs for Newtownabbey, the new travel agency will be located in the popular Abbey Centre shopping centre and is currently recruiting

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s leading travel agency, Barrhead Travel, has its sights firmly set on Northern Ireland expansion as it confirms the location of its second store which will open in Newtownabbey next month.

Creating seven new jobs for the town, the new travel agency will be located in the popular Abbey Centre shopping centre and will occupy a 2200 square foot unit. The new store sees a £1.27m investment with the group pledging to become a key part of the high street community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Placing focus on the quality of locations, Barrhead Travel is an advocate for investment on the high street with its strategy centring on retail locations that provide memorable experiences for its customers.

Barrhead Travel first announced its intention to expand in the region earlier this year when it issued a call for experienced agents to form its new team. The group said it planned to firstly identify the team before confirming a new location to harness their local knowledge and involve them in the search for the retail unit.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “It’s a very exciting time for Barrhead Travel as we get ready to open our second branded location in Northern Ireland.

“This year, we’re set to achieve another record-breaking year as we continue to see people returning to the high street to book with a reputable local travel agent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travel agency Barrhead Travel is spending £1.3 million to open in Newtownabbey in December, its second Northern Ireland location. Pictured is Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel

“With the opening of Newtownabbey confirmed, we’re also considering further expansion opportunities in the region. Northern Irish holidaymakers want to book their holidays with someone they really trust

and we’ve had wonderful support from the communities here since we opened our first store in the region seven years ago.

“Investing in people and the high street is very important to us and we look forward to working with the wider community in Newtownabbey as we open our doors.”

Travel agency Barrhead Travel is spending £1.3 million to open in Newtownabbey in December, its second Northern Ireland location. Pictured is regional sales manager, Lisa Hamill

The Glasgow-headquartered travel agency group first opened in Northern Ireland in 2017, when they unveiled a flagship store in Victoria Square Shopping Centre, Belfast. In 2022, the group also expanded its operations by launching a remote team of agents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, the group announced business is on track for a record-breaking year, with trading up 12% compared with 2023 – which was also a record year for the firm.

The Newtownabbey store is currently recruiting for its final position, while its Belfast store is also looking for experienced agents.