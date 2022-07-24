Sir William Wright provided free buses every year for Royal Black Institution on Black Saturday

The Worshipful District Master, officers and members of the Braid District LOL No 18 expressed sincere sympathy to Sir William’s family having learnt of his passing.

A spokesperson for the Braid District said: “Sir William had a long and happy relationship with the district, serving in the office of committee man in his then private lodge, Broughshane LOL 503.

William Wright receives the Grand Master’s Award in 2015 from the Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson

“He enjoyed many happy years in the lodge, spending Twelfth of July demonstrations in exotic locations such as Pollee, Teenies and Buckna.

In 2015 he received the Grand Master’s Award at the Orange Community Awards from the Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson.

Sir William was also a member of Broughshane RBP 45 for many years.

The News Letter was told that he provided the transport for senior Sir Knights on Black Saturday on an annual basis, free of charge.

The Braid spokesperson added: “Many of our brethren had the pleasure of working for him in the local bus factory. When William walked around the shop floor, everyone was equal. He wasn’t someone who pulled rank very often.