As the pioneering programme marks its third anniversary, its 2025 Impact Report reveals soaring participation, wider access, and growing community impact

SistersIN, the pioneering leadership programme for sixth-form girls across Northern Ireland, has revealed that over the past year it has supported 659 young women from 49 schools in their journey to become leaders of tomorrow.

The figures were shared at the launch of SistersIN’s 2025 Impact Report, hosted by Danske Bank, as the programme celebrated its three-year anniversary.

SistersIN is an eight-month leadership development programme which inspires tomorrow’s future leaders by building pupils’ confidence and broadening their career perspectives. Each pupil is matched with a female mentor from business, education or the public sector.

Since launching in 2022, the programme has dramatically increased its reach with the number of girls taking part rising by 250% and the number of participating schools increasing fivefold.

The report reveals a 101% rise in mentors and a 91% increase in organisational involvement in the past year alone. Notably, 77% of participating schools now have medium to high levels of pupils receiving free school meals, reflecting SistersIN’s commitment to broadening access and opportunity.

The 2025 report highlights the programme’s unique blend of leadership training, mentorship, and real-world project experience. On average, each pupil impacted 20 people through their project, with this year’s cohort collectively affecting 13,475 people in Northern Ireland.

Peter Dobbin, chair of SistersIN, said: “What began as a bold idea to help address the gender gap in leadership roles is now a proven model, empowering almost 700 girls this year across 49 schools - each one inspired, equipped, and ready to lead.

"The growth of this programme has been both remarkable and organic, fuelled by an unwavering belief in the potential of our young women and the power of meaningful mentorship. Together our mentors, partners, educators and supporters are shaping not just futures, but a more equal and inspiring society.”

Hosted by Danske Bank, one of the Founding Partners of the programme, guests at the event also heard from programme partners Rob McConnell, CEO of ICC Belfast and Mairead Scott, Managing Director, MCS recruitment, as well as pupils Isabella from Victoria College and Ellen from Methodist College.

Aisling Press, managing director of Personal Banking at Danske Bank and vice chair of SistersIN, explained: “The impact report clearly demonstrated the benefits of the programme on the girls, but what was particularly evident this year was the wider community impact of the girls leading on projects focused on mental health, sports, financial education, environmental action and social enterprise, among others.

“On behalf of both businesses and mentors I can confidently say we have once again been blown away by the talent coming through in this programme. As well as investing in future talent and gaining insights into the next generation, it is also an extremely rewarding and energising initiative to be part of as a mentor. As a Foundation Partner we’re excited to play our part in helping even more girls to become the leaders of tomorrow.”

The report quotes research which has found that although girls at 14 are 20% more confident now than they were five years ago, their confidence levels drop steadily from ages 14 to 18 and 36% of 13-year-old girls describe themselves as confident compared to only 23% of 18-year-olds.

SistersIN participant and Victoria College Belfast pupil, Isabella added: “Before taking part in the programme I was quite anxious, nervous about public speaking and even putting my hand up in class.

"With the help of the programme and my mentor I am more outgoing and confident, understand the value of networks and connections, and have a broader understanding of the different career pathways open to me.”