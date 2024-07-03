Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sky Media is launching an additional initiative in Northern Ireland dedicated to SME and local business called ‘Local Heroes’

Sky Media, the advertising arm of Sky has announced its award-winning Sky Zero Footprint Fund is launching an additional initiative in Northern Ireland dedicated to SME and local business called ‘Local Heroes’.

Launched in 2021, The Sky Zero Footprint Fund initiative was created to inspire positive behaviour change and help start-ups and established brands accelerate their sustainable initiatives nationally, using the power of TV.

The new fund brings the same promise to local and regional businesses. The ‘Sky Zero Footprint Fund Local Heroes’ will be awarding nine businesses from different regions of the UK and the Republic of Ireland £20,000/ €20,000 of media value to spend on a TV campaign as well as up to £2,500/€2,500 towards ad creation from a local production agency.

’The Local Heroes’ will be selected through a combination of public vote and a local judging. Aimed at any SME (shop, restaurant, service, charity, visitor attraction etc.), it will be up to the community to vote for their favourite local business into the top 10 in their area. Applicants that fall within the top 10 in their region, will progress to the final round where winners for each of the nine regions will be selected securing the TV creative and airtime.

David Sanderson, director of AdSmart local and development, said: “Businesses of all shapes and sizes around the UK are making real change in the fight against climate change. We want to reward those businesses by giving them access to grow their business and spread their sustainable message. AdSmart from Sky is the perfect platform to do that, in a focused and targeted way for regional businesses, and has already helped thousands of businesses get on TV for the first time.”

Applications will close on October 29.