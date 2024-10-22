Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CBRE has confirmed the sale of the Slieve Russell Hotel Golf & Country Club to Brady Hotels Ireland Limited for an undisclosed price.

The 224-bedroom hotel in County Cavan, includes luxurious and extensive banqueting and leisure facilities together with a renowned PGA Championship golf course.

The Slieve Russell is an iconic hotel business in a stunning countryside setting strategically located equidistant from Dublin and Belfast.

Tony Brady of the Brady Hotels Ireland Limited, said: “It is a real honour to be the successful purchaser of this beautiful property. It has an outstanding golf course and a lovely hotel. The golf course has got PGA National status, the only such golf course in Ireland and one of only a limited number of PGA courses in the world.

“I have also been really impressed with the staff and in particular the general manager Tony Walker and Orla Murphy who is head of HR. The Slieve Russell will continue to be run by a local team who are doing an excellent job. Slieve Russell employs hundreds of people locally, both full and part time, and it an important part of the community”.