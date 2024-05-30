Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Honouring an iconic landscape and legend The Stookan at Dunluce Lodge is the perfect retreat for larger groups eager to embrace quintessential Irish hospitality and traditional charm

Northern Ireland’s newest five-star hospitality venue, Dunluce Lodge has unveiled The Stookan its private annex.

Overlooking the restless Atlantic Ocean, The Stookan at Dunluce Lodge is the perfect retreat for larger groups eager to embrace quintessential Irish hospitality and traditional charm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boasting eight private suites, an intimate dining space and a fireside lounge that can be hired for exclusive use, The Stookan is inspired by the land of myth and legend that envelops it.

Northern Ireland’s newest five-star hospitality venue, Dunluce Lodge, has unveiled The Stookan, its private annex. Pictured is CGI imagery offering a sneak peak of what The Stookan will look like in Portrush

Infused with a residential ambiance, guests will be able to enjoy à la carte dining and tasting menus, featuring the finest local seasonal produce, in the hotel’s restaurant, wine vault or private dining spaces.

Stephen Meldrum, general manager, Dunluce Lodge, said: “When Dunluce Lodge opens its doors, it will deliver an unrivalled, refined experience that builds on Northern Ireland’s world-renowned reputation for sincere hospitality.

“From employing local people to sourcing local materials and serving the finest local seasonal produce, Dunluce Lodge will be intrinsically linked to its surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s newest five-star hospitality venue, Dunluce Lodge, has unveiled The Stookan, its private annex. Pictured is CGI imagery offering a sneak peak of what The Stookan will look like

“The Stookan is a stunning space for groups or parties travelling together to unwind in comfort and, much like its namesake, it will stand proudly as one of the finest features of Dunluce.”

From first greetings to goodbyes, guests staying at The Stookan, or any of the 35 luxury suites across Dunluce Lodge, will have the opportunity to experience impeccable guided and curated experiences including the world’s oldest distillery at Bushmills, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, and the many other unique experiences the Causeway Coast has to offer.

With an onsite putting green, designed by renowned golf architect, Martin Ebert, complimentary private transfers to the nearby helipad and clubhouses at Royal Portrush and Portstewart Golf Club and a small and intimate spa and fitness facility, Dunluce Lodge promises to be the definitive five-star location on the Causeway Coast.