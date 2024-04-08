Social enterprises play a key role in my economic vision - Murphy
Economy Minister Conor Murphy has highlighted the important role social enterprises play in creating a growing economy.
Today the Minister was visiting the IncredABLE Café at South Lake, Craigavon, a social enterprise making a difference to the lives of people with learning/intellectual difficulties and/or autism.
The Minister said: “Social Enterprises, such as the IncredABLE Café, have long supported our local economies and communities. They provide innovative solutions that contribute to my economic vision of providing good jobs, improving regional balance, helping with decarbonisation, and increasing productivity.”
During the visit the Minister announced that Social Enterprise Northern Ireland (SENI) has been successful in obtaining a grant to deliver the Department for the Economy’s Social Enterprise Work Programme for the period 2024-2027. The award includes over 50% increase in grant funding, with £230,000 for year 2024/25.
The Minister said: “SENI will implement an ambitious work program with several objectives that aim to support and grow the sector and individual Social Enterprises within it. This uplift in funding will provide additional resources to help social enterprises become even more effective and take advantage of emerging local and global opportunities.”
