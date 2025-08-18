Social housing plan for former site of Dunmurry Cricket Club

The Dunmurry social housing plan

The former site of Dunmurry Cricket Club is set to bcome a social housing estate and recreational facilities.

​An application has been submitted to city hall for a residential development comprising 40 social/affordable housing units, with landscaping and associated works.

It is a mixed use scheme, involving new community recreational facilities, including basketball court, and parkland. The houses in the application are a mix of one to five-bedroom properties.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application stated: “The proposed development has been carefully designed to integrate seamlessly with the surrounding residential and landscape context, while meeting the identified housing needs of the area.