Social housing provider unveils its Charities of the Year

One of Northern Ireland’s largest social housing providers is pleased to announce that Tiny Life and Community Rescue Service have been chosen as their Charities of the Year.

The two organisations secured the highest number of votes during a recent staff ballot, with a series of events – and fundraisers – set to take place between now and December.

Graham Woods – a member of Choice’s Fundraising Committee – said: “We are all thrilled to welcome Tiny Life and Community Rescue Service as our chosen charities.

“Both organisations play a vital role in supporting families and communities right across Northern Ireland, and we are proud to partner with them. We look forward to working together to raise all-important funds and public awareness for these two incredible and worthwhile causes, and making a positive impact throughout the year,” added Graham.

Pictured from left: Graham Woods, Choice Fundraising Committee Chair; Nicole Black, Tiny Life; Kerry Whitehouse, Community Rescue Service Belfast District; Marcia McMath, Choice Fundraising Committee Treasurer.

CRS is Northern Ireland’s leading charitable search and rescue organisation and helps provide life-saving services to reunite vulnerable missing people with their loved ones. It was founded by Sean McCarry OBE and operates six units across all eleven council areas.

Kerry Whitehouse, who has volunteered with its Belfast District for the past eight years, expressed appreciation for the support it is set to receive going forward. “Community Rescue Service is an incredible organisation – it is driven by dedicated volunteers who selflessly give their time to help locate missing loved ones across the province,” she said.

“Our work is only possible thanks to the generosity of businesses and the public. We are truly grateful to Choice Housing for supporting Community Rescue Service and helping us continue to make a difference in our communities.”

Tiny Life, meanwhile, is a premature and vulnerable baby charity dedicated to reducing premature birth, illness, disability and death in new-born babies by providing a wide range of support services that meet the growing needs of families of premature babies locally.

The charity, which was formerly called NIMBA, also supports crucial research to ensure every pregnancy has the best possible chance of a healthy outcome and a healthy baby. Joanne Morgan, the Chief Executive Officer of TinyLife, said: “TinyLife would like to extend our sincere thanks to Choice Housing for choosing us as one of their Charities of the Year.

“Every year, almost 2,000 babies spend time in a neonatal unit, and the support we offer families is a real lifeline when they are feeling at their most vulnerable. Every penny donated by Choice Housing will go toward ensuring we can continue to provide these much-needed services and support.”

Meanwhile, a superb total of £6,500 was raised by Choice staff throughout 2024 for Women’s Aid – a voluntary organisation that tackles domestic and sexual violence and provides services for appropriate intervention support services for women and children.

It will share the total with Dementia Northern Ireland – a charity that strives to empower local people with the condition to live well, while driving forward positive, lasting change that includes raising awareness of the condition and developing new, innovative services.